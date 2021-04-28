Ryan Giggs in court for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs was docked in a Manchester Magistrates court today charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Giggs 47, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

The former Wales manager faces an additional charge of engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour against Kate over three-years, reports The Sun.

According to court filings, Giggs used “harassment, humiliation, degradation and abuse” against Kate throughout their three-year relationship, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs has also been charged with common assault against her younger sister Emma.

Police were called to Giggs’ £1.7million mansion at 10.05pm on November 1 last year after reports of a disturbance.

He was arrested and later bailed pending further inquiries.

Giggs has denied the allegations and said he would plead not guilty.

“I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name,” he said.