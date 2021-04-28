Ramadan: Adebutu urges Muslims to pray for peace

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Chairman, House Committee on Rural Development at the 8th Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu has called on Muslim faithful across Nigeria to use the Ramadan period to pray relentlessly for peaceful coexistence in the country.

In a press release signed by his Media Consultant, Adebutu expressed worries over the diminishing love and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians saying it has never been worse off like the current situation in the nation.

On the alarming security situation in the country where regular killings of innocent people have become a normal occurrence, Adebutu enjoined the Muslims to use the fasting period to seek Allah’s intervention so that the killings can be halted.

“It saddens my heart that in my dear country Nigeria, daily killings have almost become a normal way of life. The security situation is terrible and very disturbing.

”I want my Muslim brothers and sisters to seize this opportunity to seek the face of God so that this siege and merciless killings can be halted”, he said.

Adebutu further admonished the Muslims to ensure continuous teaching of Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) messages of peace, love and oneness among the faithful.