Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna, one of the five slain students of Greenfield University in Kaduna was buried today.

The funeral service for the 300 level student was held at ECWA GoodNews Barnawa High Cost in Kaduna, with many mourners decked in black.

Dorathy was born 15 April 1998.

She was executed by her abductors on 21 April 2021..

The young lady, an ECWA faithful was just 23 years old.