Oluwo denies wife search in public domain

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has said that he is not searching for a wife in the public domain.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem said the notice became necessary following series of reports by some women who fell into the hands of scammers using the Oluwo’s name.

Oluwo said he was aware that some detractors had created some social media accounts in his name to perpetrate fraud and discredit his image.

He maintained that he has no personal Facebook page except his official pages.

According to the statement, “We learnt the victims have interest in Oluwo and fell on scammers in the name of rituals to become the queen. The scammers went on to open accounts in Oluwo’s name to continuously perpetrate such questionable acts.

“Anyone who plays into the hands of these scammers is on his or her own and a paramount ruler of my calibre will not engage in video chats with anyone neither will I exchange inbox messages or video calls on those pages”, he added.

Oba Akanbi added that the security operatives have been briefed for necessary action.