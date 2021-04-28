NEMA concludes 1st phase distribution of Saudi relief materials

By Ahmed Abba

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it had successfully concluded the distribution of 3,971 food baskets, donated to Yobe by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief).

The Team Leader, Mr Sa’id Alkali, who is also the NEMA Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, North-East Zonal Office, stated this at one of the distribution centres in Fune, Yobe.

Alkali said that the team carried out the last part of the exercise in three different communities of the state: Funei in Fune Local Government, Gashua and Damaturu, the state capital.

He, however, noted that the massive influx of internally- displaced persons (IDPs), especially from Geidam to Gashua and other nearby communities, which nearly affected the distribution schedule, indicated the need for more support.

In his remarks, Dr Muhammed Goje, Executive Secretary Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), expressed gratitude to KS Relief, on behalf of the state government.

While stating that the gesture was timely, he called for more assistance, as the humanitarian situation still remained overwhelming.

A beneficiary, Muhammed Modu, who spoke on behalf of others, expressed appreciation to KS Relief and the Government of Saudi Arabia for their concern and empathy.

He also solicited for more assistance and livelihood support from the country.

