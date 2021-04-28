NCDC records uptick in COVID-19 cases

By Abujah Racheal

Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded an uptick of COVID-19 in Nigeria as it announced 156 new cases on Tuesday.

The new cases jacked Nigeria’s caseload to 164,912.

NCDC also announced two new deaths. The national death toll in the country was 2,063.

The new infections were recorded in 10 states and the FCT.

Lagos recorded 50 cases, Enugu 43 and Adamawa 40.

The FCT Abuja had eight cases, Ogun five, while Akwa-Ibom and Plateau had three each.

Jigawa, Rivers, Oyo and Kaduna also reported one case each.

The agency said that a total of 49 COVID-19 patients have been discharged across the country in last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 155,012.