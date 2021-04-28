Kebbi holds special prayer session for slain policemen

The Kebbi Executive Council has prayed for the repose of the souls of policemen killed in an attack by bandits in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.

The special prayer session was held during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

The police on Monday confirmed that bandits killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), eight other policemen and two ‘Yan Sa-Kai’ operatives in Sakaba area of the state.

Gov. Alhaji Atiku Bagudu led other members of the council in praying Allah to forgive the deceased officers and give their souls eternal rest as well as their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

“We pray that all the souls of the police officers and soldiers who were killed in active service defending our communities, rest in peace.

“May the Almighty Allah also give their various families the strength to endure these heavy losses, Bagudu prayed.

The council also prayed for all those who lost their lives as a result of bandits’ attacks and the return of peace to all places affected by recurring security challenges across the country.