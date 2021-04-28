Iyabo Ojo blasts Nollywood paedophiles, as she tackles Fabiyi

By Abankula

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo doubled down today on the paedophile case against Yoruba actor Baba Ijesha, warning all child molesters to be ready to go to life jail.

She lashed out at another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, who had cautioned colleagues not to take position, until the full evidence is out.

It was Iyabo’s second comment in 48 hours, and this time did so with much rage and venom, in her eyes.

Fabiyi’s comment coincided with the revelation by Comedian Princess that the 14 year-old girl serially violated by Baba Ijesha was her foster child.

Comedian Princess was in tears in her Instagram video as she narrated how she set up a CCTV in her house to catch Baba Ijesha red handed.

Iyabo Ojo would not tolerate the excuses being made by Fabiyi and came out with fire in her eyes promising hell for Nollywood paedophiles.

Her video has gone viral as she earned the praises of Twitter commenters for taking the sexual abuse of the 14 year-old as her personal war.

Iyabo’s message to those supporting Baba Ijesha is: Suppose this abused girl were your daughter, sister, how would you react.

Watch Iyabo Ojo’s videos:

And here is the reason Iyabo was angry with Fabiyi: