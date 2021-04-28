Insecurity: Nigerians drag Remi Tinubu for attacking Senator Adeyemi

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media have called out Senator Oluremi Tinubu for attacking Senator Smart Adeyemi who spoke out on the spate of insecurity in the country.

Senator Adeyemi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, aired his opinion on Nigeria’s security challenges while contributing to a debate at the Senate.

Adeyemi called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek foreign help without further delay.

“This is the worst instability we are facing. In fact, this is worse than the civil war,” Adeyemi said.

“Some people believe that some people in government are supporting this move. We cannot pretend that we are capable of handling the situation in our hands. America, as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it came to a point China came to their rescue.

“We shouldn’t pretend that we need foreign support now. Billions of naira has been voted for security services and nothing is coming out of it.

“I’m a party man and I’m supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet,” he said.

However, Remi Tinubu, made a side comment while Adeyemi was speaking asking: “Are you in PDP? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

The comment angered many Nigerians who have taken to social media to drag the female lawmaker, from Lagos Central.

 

 

