Insecurity: Adeboye calls for prayer for Nigeria

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has called for prayer for Nigeria.

Adeboye said these are difficult times and that there was the need to pray for Nigeria and the rest of the world so that God could intervene in their affairs.

The man of God said it is his prayer that God would have mercy on Nigeria and heal the land.

In his words: “Keep praying for Nigeria and the rest of the world in these difficult times.

“It is my prayer that God will have mercy on Nigeria and heal our land in Jesus Name.”