Filmmaker Kayode Kasum to make Nollywood gospel musical

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood filmmaker, Kayode Kasum has hinted about his new project, a Nigerian gospel musical, which is rare in Nollywood

The moviemaker took to Twitter to drop a hint on the genre of his next production which will follow his latest collaboration with Dare Olaitan “Dwindle!”.

“I want to shoot a Nigerian gospel musical. Maybe why I am seeing Prophetess again for the third time.. Just putting this out there like I do for all my projects. So help me God,” Kasum tweeted.

The filmmaker has directed some of the highest grossing films in Nigerian box-office including the Toyin Abraham produced ‘Fate of Alakada’ and 2019 hit comedy ‘Sugar Rush’.

Kasum announced in March that he was collaborating with Dare Olaitan on a new heist-comedy titled ‘Dwindle!”. The feature film is set to premiere in cinemas in July.