FEC approves additional N665m for poultry farmers

By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an augmentation of N665 million for the procurement of poultry equipment for displaced poultry farmers in Borno, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, disclosed this when she briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Today, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development presented a memo to Council on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency seeking the approval of Council for the revised estimated cost and augmentation on contracts for the procurement of poultry equipment for Borno, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara States that were affected by conflicts in 2019.

“This memo was earlier approved at the council meeting of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and the contract was not executed due to price increase and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The contractors said they won’t be able to really execute the contract because of price increases and so we had to go back to Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) for variations.

“We got the approval of BPP and now we came to Council and presented the memo and the Council graciously approved the variation.’’

NAN