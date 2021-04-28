Home Nigeria News Buhari nominates Kolawole Alabi as FCCPC Commissioner

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Kolawole Alabi for appointment as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC).

This was contained in a letter dated April 26 and read by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan at the plenary on Wednesday.

“In accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Act, 2018.

“I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the appointment of Mr Kolawole Oladipupo Alabi as Executive Commissioner, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith.

“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.”

