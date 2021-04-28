Breaking: PSG crash to Manchester City in Champions League first leg

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

PSG have crashed 1-2 to Manchester City in Paris in the first leg of their Champions league semi-final.

City look set to hit the final with two away goals in their kitty going into the second leg in Manchester.

PSG opened scoring on 15 minutes through Marquinhos.

Marquinhos jumped highest inside the box to meet a perfectly executed corner kick by Angel Di Maria.

His header was precise and ended up inside the left post, leaving the goalkeeper flapping in the wind.

City fought back and got a deserved equaliser on 64 minutes from Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne sent a lofted ball into the box which was totally misjudged by the keeper and defence and ended up in the back of the net.

Riyad Mahrez put the game beyond the host with a 71st minute strike to make it 2-1 for City.

Mahrez showcased his brilliant free kick ability and he hit the ball perfectly and it ended up inside the left post.

On 77 minutes, PSG were reduced to 10 men after Idrissa Gueye got a red card for an awful challenge on his opponent and the referee showed him a deserved red card.

City could have made it 3-1 on 87 minutes but Keylor Navas saved the day.

The fans were almost celebrating as Phil Foden produced a shot from the edge of the box after a brilliant solo run. The ball was heading towards the middle of the goal, but Keylor Navas made an astonishing save.