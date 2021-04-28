Banky W: Nigerians have become numb to bad news

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular musician, Olubankole Wellington popularly called Banky W has decried the spate of insecurity in the country saying Nigerians have become numb to it.

The artist said this in a Twitter post on Tuesday saying there’s too much bad news in the country everyday.

“So much bad news in Nigeria every day… we’ve become numb to it. If it’s not murder and kidnapping, it’s unrest and people unfit for office calling the shots,” he tweeted.

“It’s like we are in an abusive relationship with the country we love. It’s exhausting. It’s draining. It’s depressing.,” he said further.

Banky W joins the list of celebrities who have expressed their worries over the incessant killings and kidnappings across the country in recent times.

Similarly, Reekado Banks, another musician slammed Nigerian politicians for being responsible for the crisis in the country.