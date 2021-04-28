Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault victim my foster child – Comedian Princess

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Comedian, Damilola Adekoya, known more as Princess said her foster child is the young girl Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha sexually and serially molested over seven years.

Baba Ijesha, 48, whose real name is Olarenwaju James was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

The police said based on preliminary findings, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim since she was seven years old.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant,” the statement said.

However, in a lengthy emotional video on Instagram, Princess said the first time Baba Ijesha molested the girl, she was rendering help to him, but she did not suspect anything.

According to the actress, after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her, so she wouldn’t be lonely.

She said it was during one of Baba Ijesha’s visits that he molested one of three girls living with her.

Princess said the defilement had an adverse effect on the child as she began to decline academically and otherwise.

Princess said after seven years, the girl revealed what Baba Ijesha did to her.

She called him for a meeting in her house where she set up a CCTV camera, and he was captured trying to molest the girl again.

She also lambasted people who are accusing her of trying to set up the actor and tarnish his image.

Watch the full video