By Abankula

Governor Babagana Zulum has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the dire security situation in his state of Borno.

He gave the briefing at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

In recent days, Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters have staged daring attacks on some towns, the latest of which was Mainok.

Seven Nigerian soldiers were killed by the well armed insurgents.

They came in as many as 10 gun trucks and attacked the Super camp of the military.