We’ll spend N1.6bn on school uniforms – Kaduna Commissioner

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna State Government is expected to spend N1.6 billion on the provision of school uniforms to pupils in 2021.

Dr Shehu Makarfi, the Commissioner for Education made this known while briefing newsmen on the increase of tuition fee in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Makarfi disclosed that more than N800 million was spent on school uniforms for pupils and students in some selected classes in 2020.

He equally said that about N800 million was spent on feeding students in the 31 boarding schools in the state.

The commissioner added that a total of N1.7 billion would be spent in 2021 following the resumption of full academic activities in schools after months of lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Makarfi said that in the past, parents were paying N7,500 for feeding their children in boarding schools before it was completely abolished in 2019.

He explained that most of the achievements were recorded under the Education Emergency Project introduced by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai administration in 2015.

“Also, we provided textbooks, learning materials, increased primary school enrollment and budgeted N500 million annually to provide classroom furniture from 2015 to date.

“We have also constructed more classrooms, build more schools and currently have 541 secondary schools and over 4,600 primary schools across the state.

“In tertiary education, we have funded our institutions to get accreditations for all their programmes, and the permanent site of the Kaduna State University is being developed at Rigachukun,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner added that the state government is currently recruiting 7,600 qualified teachers for its secondary schools.

NAN