UEFA probes Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Agency Report

UEFA said it has opened an investigation on ageless AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, over his “alleged financial interest in a betting company.”

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, reported that the player owns a 10% stake in Bethard, a Malta-based gambling website, through his company Unknown AB.

Ibrahimovic was announced as an ambassador for Bethard in 2018.

UEFA’s disciplinary regulations state players should not have financial interests in the betting industry.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” said a statement from UEFA.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” it added.

According to FIFA regulations, the 39-year-old could be suspended from soccer for up to three years and fined up to $119,000 if found guilty.

Ibrahimovic has not yet publicly comment on the reports of an investigation