Tinubu: APC will rule Nigeria beyond 2023

By Ismaila Chafe/Abuja

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said the APC is loved by Nigerians and has bright chances of ruling the country beyond 2023.

Tinubu stated this Tuesday when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also reassured Nigerians that President Buhari respects the Nigerian Constitution and would vacate office at the expiration of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

“The chances are as bright as a midnight star and we will continue to work for a better Nigeria.

“We cannot interject politics and assumption in everything, we have a nation to build.

“We have a baton to pass. You can depend on Buhari that he will not spend one hour beyond his tenure. He will comply with the constitution.”

The APC chieftain also charged all well-meaning citizens to remain united in the wake of current security challenges confronting some parts of the country.

He said all Nigerians must put aside their religious, political or ethnic differences and cooperate with security agents to surmount the problem.

“Yes, every nation will go through these curves and difficult times but how we communicate it to the people and what are the areas to make it easier for the people to bear, those are ideas we have to be able to exchange with the leadership of the country.

“It calls for coming together to reduce banditry, move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people because the welfare of our people is extremely important.

“This also calls for cooperation and understanding, effective security and effective giving of information.”

According to him, the president has the interest of all Nigerians at heart and will not like to see them facing difficulties.

“There is no president who will want to see his country in chaos nor is there anyone who will want to see his citizens exposed to banditry and danger.

“No president or a leader that will want to see his nation fractured in tribalism or religious differences and others.

“The current challenges call for serious management, evaluation and dialogue once in a while,” he said.