Stealing from govt is ‘national thievery’ not ‘national cake’ – Oyedepo

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said stealing from government is ‘national thievery’ and not ‘national cake’ as many people are claiming.

Oyedepo, in a sermon said where one stole was not what made one a thief, but the act of stealing.

“Where you steal is not what makes a thief, it’s the act of stealing that makes a thief. You steal from your parents: you are a thief.

“You steal from your wife: you are a thief. You steal from your husband: you are a thief.

Because when they say, “did anybody come here?” You would say, “nobody came there” and you know you went there.

“It’s not where you steal from that makes a thief, it’s the act of stealing that makes a thief.

You steal from government: you are a thief ooo. It is not national cake. It is national ‘thievery’

“You know the meaning of national thievery: it’s a career. Many people around the world today, in Nigeria particularly, they are professionals in national thievery.

“They don’t even feel it anymore. They clap for them for stealing so much. The pay day is here and they only know how much they are paying, hard currencies. For the curse of the Lord is in the house of the thief…,” he said.

He charged Nigerians and church members to be contented with what they have.

He added: “Just be contented with where you are, He is changing your level. You steal from the Company: you are a thief. Whether your father owns the company or not, you are a thief.

“Anything that is not yours, that you cunningly appropriated to yourself makes you a thief.

Say with me, “God does not bless the crooked, He only blesses the righteous.”