Rapper Vict0ny injured in car accident, one dead

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper and singer Anthony Ebuka popularly known as Vict0ny has been placed in the Intensive Care Unit after he was involved in a ghastly car accident.

The accident occurred on Sunday, April 25, 2021, as the singer and his friends were returning from music star Oxlade’s birthday party.

According to talent manager, Dafe, one of the singer’s associates in the car died on the spot of the accident.

“Yesterday at early hours of the morning, @vict0ny was involved in a fatal accident which claimed Doyin’s life and left 3 others. #PrayForVictony,” he tweeted.

“Victony was unfortunately severely injured and he’s set to undergo a Surgery Today. Please let’s all say a prayer for Victony #prayforvictony.”

Vict0ny is a fast-rising rapper signed to MainlandBlockParty, owned by Tobi Mohammed also known as Alhaji Popping.

The student of Imo State University released his EP, Saturn, in 2020.