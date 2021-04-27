Osinbajo to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone’s independence event

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday, depart Abuja for Freetown to represent Nigeria at Sierra Leone’s 6oth Independence celebration.

Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement.

Osinbajo will be joining several other heads of state and government from Africa and beyond at Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Historically, both Nigeria and Sierra Leone have shared cordial relations at least right from colonial times.

The relationship has continued and evidenced in the socio-economic, technical, and security cooperation over the years.

The vice president will be accompanied on the trip by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Amb. Zubairu Dada, among others.

He is expected back in Abuja later on Tuesday.

NAN