Nollywood’s Biola Adebayo ties the knot

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Award-winning Nollywood actress, television presenter and movie producer, Biola Adebayo is off the market.

The pretty screen diva who officially tied the knot with her lover, Oluseyi today, 27th of April, 2021 took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her followers and fans alike.

The gorgeous actress to celebrate their marriage wrote: “Happy married life to us babe.

…I said Yes! and today we started a journey to forever.

“This journey “ This journey called marriage “ as assertive as I can be with many things in life, definitely not sure I am with “marriage” my fears has held me down for so long but then I held unto his word and “I believe “ I do not believe in my strength or ability but I believe in the one that knows the end even before it begins (The Alpha and Omega) I dropped all my fears and worries at the feet of the Lord Jesus, I’ll do my part and I’ll leave God to perfect the rest.

Don’t expect perfection from us because we’re not but our God is and we have put him at the center.

Babe, thanks for choosing me to walk the “Journey” of life with you, I wholeheartedly choose you above anyone else.

Rejoice with me!

It’s the beginning of a new dawn.

ROAD TO FOREVER!

#SAA21