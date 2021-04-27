Nigeria warns against travelling to India, Brazil and others

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians against travelling to countries like India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

This is because the above-mentioned countries are experiencing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTF particularly warned against travelling to India for medical tourism until the pandemic is over.

Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, the National Incident Manager, PSC who spoke to newsmen, said that Nigerians should limit their travels to only essential.

“While we continue to reopen the economy, we must also be aware of the happenings around the globe.

”Mr Chairman (Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha) and the Honourable Minister of Health (Prof. Osagie Ehanire) have made reference to specific incidents in India, Turkey, Brazil and South Africa.

“We sympathise with the people of these countries because it is really a very trying time particularly for India that is recording over 300,000 cases a day and recording over 2,000 deaths.

“India is a prime destination for medical tourism for Nigeria. We know that many Nigerians like to travel – to go to India but now… we urge Nigerians to limit all travels to only essential travels, particularly to these affected countries.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad noted that the safety guidelines regarding public spaces and mask wearing still applied.

”Especially in supermarkets, malls, event centres, enforcement will continue to be observed and we will continue to monitor these places for violations.”