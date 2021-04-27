Nigeria is becoming Banana Republic under Buhari – Ortom

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday said Nigeria is becoming a Banana Republic under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom spoke while reacting to killing of residents by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

He wondered why Buhari would order shoot at sight on anyone carrying AK-47 and the Minister of Defence would come out to counter the president’s order.

Ortom said what is happening now, was a clear signal that Buhari is just working for these Fulanis to take over the whole country.

He said the president’s body language is what was being played out, saying that the body language, the action and inaction of the President showed that he is only the President of Fulani people.

He said: “We are becoming a Banana Republic, if we have a President who gave the security agencies order to shoot at sight, whosoever is having AK-47 and the Minister of Defence came out to say that they cannot shoot at sight… so who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces?”

Ortom said the President must rise up, as he is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and over the 250 nationalities that are in this country.

The governor stated Buhari has taken oath of office to secure the country and provide security for lives and property, saying the gross insecurity in the land was unacceptable and could not continue.