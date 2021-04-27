Lagos LG polls: ADC optimist about winning seats

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed optimism of winning many chairmanship and councillorship seats in the July 24 Lagos State local government councils poll.

Mr Oladimeji Ademola, the state ADC chairman said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ademola said that though, the party was working to meet up with the timetable and guidelines by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), grassroots mobilisation of youths and women had commenced.

According to him, the party is also working toward the primary election to choose its flagbearers across the councils.

“We are fully on ground and there is no cause for alarm. We will participate and win. We are optimist we are going to win many local government chairmanship and councillorship seats in various wards.

“Our party at the grassroots has been in serious work since we knew the election will be conducted this year.

“We have our people all over the local government areas in Lagos State that are working towards the success of the local councils’ election.

“Our youths are also on ground and we are mobilising women, with this we have hope to win many chairmanship and councilorship seats. We are going to win by the grace of God,” he said.

On the nomination form, Ademola described the fee as exorbitant and abnormal, hence the need to review it downward.

“This fee is not normal because the party will still charge them (aspirants/candidates) its own fees.

“These are the things causing most of the problems because whoever that pays or spends huge sum of money to get a public position will want to prioritise recouping such amount moment after getting to office.

“LASIEC should look into it.”

LASIEC, in the guidelines issued on Saturday, said it had fixed N150,000, as fees for nomination forms for the chairmanship position, while vice-chairmanship candidates were expected to pay N100,000 as fees for nomination forms.

Councillorship candidates would pay N75,000 as fees for nomination forms.