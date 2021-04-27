Lagos leads as NCDC records 37 new infections

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 37 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the agency, an additional 37 people across the country were affected, bringing the number of nationwide infections to 164,756.

It stated that the new infections were registered from six states – Lagos with 26 infections, Ogun with 4, Kaduna, Rivers and Kwara with 2 each and Edo with 1 infection.

According to the data, the cumulative number of recoveries in the country is now 154,963 while the death toll stands at 2,062.

