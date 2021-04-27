Kidnapping: NANS seek adequate protection on campuses

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun chapter, has called on the state government to provide adequate protection for students in all the tertiary institutions in the state.

Mr Kehinde Simeon, the Chairman of the association in the state, said this at a press conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Simeon appealed to the state government to invite all heads of security and tertiary institutions to a security meeting where they would jointly proffer ways that would prevent criminals from perpetrating evils on campuses.

The chairman said that a template of proper security strategy should be agreed upon at the end of such security meeting.

“It is high time for government at all levels to prove themselves as friends of the masses and of the students’ constituency through decisive, strategic and holistic actions.

“The issue of kidnapping of students on campuses should not be taking for granted; we condemn in its entirety the recent kidnap of students from Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

“It is very pathetic that five of these students had so far been killed for a crime they knew nothing about.

“The function of every government in the world is to provide adequate security for the lives and properties within their jurisdictions,” he said.

Simeon appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun to ensure that the students’ community is safe, saying that all criminal elements found within the school premises be flushed out.