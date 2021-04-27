Just IN: Gunmen massacre 10 in Benue IDPs camp

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen killed ten persons living at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Benue on Monday night.

It was the latest in the orgy of bloodletting that has seized many parts of Nigeria.

The massacre ignited a massive protest by hundreds of survivors on Tuesday morning, as they blocked the Makurdi-Lafia highway, causing traffic gridlock.

The protesters blocked the highway with corpses of the victims of the shooting.

Governor Samuel, who was caught up in the gridlock appealed to the protesters to open the expressway for traffic flow.

