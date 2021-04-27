HBO begins production of ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel

By Taiwo Okanlawon

HBO has announced the production of the Game of Thrones prequel “House of the Dragon” from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, which will launch in 2022.

The streamer shared a photo of the cast on Twitter which includes Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smit, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Emma D’Arcy.

House of the Dragon stars Fabien Frankel. Rhys Ifans, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno also feature.

“Fire will reign 🔥 #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon

for all updates,” it tweeted.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

Last month, a theatre adaptation of fan-favourite television series also commenced officially.

The stage play produced by British playwright Duncan MacMillan and directed Dominic Cooke, will reportedly center on a gathering set a decade before the events in the epic HBO television series based on George RR Martin’s novels.

GOT is an American fantasy drama television series created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO. It is an adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, a series of fantasy novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is A Game of Thrones.