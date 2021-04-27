Gunmen abduct traveling Yinka Okunade in Osun

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Some unidentified gunmen abducted one traveler, identified as Yinka Okunade at Osu on the Akure-Ilesa highway in Osun State on Saturday night.

The Police Command in Osun also confirmed the abduction which was reported by the wife of the victim.

The incident occurred at Osu in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun.

It was earlier reported that several passengers were said to have been kidnapped in the incident which occurred at about 7:30 pm on Saturday, but the police said only one person was reported abducted.

Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun in a statement said the police could only confirm that one person was kidnapped on the highway.

According to Opalola, one Okunade Rebecca reported that her husband, who boarded a vehicle from Akure, called to inform her that he had been abducted by gunmen.

“One Okunade Rebecca of Panada Ikire reported at Osu Divisional Headquarters that on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 7:40pm, she received a phone call from her husband, Okunade Yinka, that he boarded a commercial bus from Akure.

“On getting to Osu-Ife express road by Akere junction, unknown gunmen stopped their vehicle and he was kidnapped.

“A combined team of operatives of the police and local hunters have commenced intensive manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt,” Opalola said.