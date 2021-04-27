Ethiopia registers 841 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 841 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 253,120 as of Monday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also reported 19 new deaths from the pandemic in a day, bringing the national death toll to 3,570.

A total of 750 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the national count of COVID-19 recoveries to 193,497.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

The country is also the fourth most COVID-19 affected country in Africa in terms of positive cases.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 56,051 COVID-19 patients with 990 of them in severe condition.

Ethiopia is supplying COVID-19 vaccines to its population after the country received its first batch of vaccines from COVAX, a WHO-led initiative aimed at providing more equitable access to vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

The East African country had also received a batch of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines that was donated by the Chinese government.