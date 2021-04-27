BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim covers Latizia Magazine’s latest issue

BBNaija reality star, actress and brand influencer, Erica Nlewedim is the star girl on the cover of Latizia Magazine’s latest issue.

Erica in this edition opened up about her experiences growing up, lessons learnt, the highlights of her career and what’s next for her.

Latizia Magazine wrote that Erica as “The Award winning actress is ready for the year and the future. Like the true gem that she is, Erica has remained one of the most daring stars in the African entertainment sky, there is no denying that she is on her way to greatness.”

Erica also took to her Instgram page to share sultry photos of herself wearing a see-through black dress.

Read excerpts from the interview with the model cum actress below:

What’s the most exciting thing about being Erica right now?

The most exciting thing is the fact that I am getting all the work I have always wanted and the fame is making people see all the work I have done before, and recognise my face from previous works.

What are the experiences that shaped who you are today?

Being an only child and growing up alone, and reading books about different things helped me shape my way of thinking. Also, having to be independent from a young age, some rejections and losses in my career also helped me take out time to develop myself to be the best in different areas of my life so that when the fame came, I was ready all round; in my skills as an actor, work ethics, level of experience, carriage and packaging.

What is next for Erica?

More and more movies and series, establishing my business, you know what? Just watch this space.

Read the complete interview on www.latiziamagazine.com