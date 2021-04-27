Bayern Munich announces new head coach

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Bayern Munich has announced RB Leipzig manager, Julian Nagelsmann as the new head coach.

According to the statement released on Twitter, Nagelsmann will begin his new role on July 1, 2021.

This means that Bayern’s current coach Hansi Flick will step down when his contract expires on June 30.

Nagelsmann, 33, has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions. In his statement, he is saddened to leave RB Leipzig.

“I will leave RB Leipzig with a heavy heart. I’ve been able to coach a special team here at a club with huge opportunities and the best possible conditions to work in.

”Everybody here, including the staff who work alongside the team, have ensured that we’ve written plenty of stories for the club’s history books and are continuing to do so now. I’m really proud of that.”