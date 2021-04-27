Another executed Greenfield University student Abdulrahman identified

By Abankula

Shaheed Abdulrahman has been identified as one of the two students of Greenfield University newly executed by terrorists of Kaduna.

Abdulrahman was also from Kaduna state.

His sister released a video in which he recited the Holy Quran before he was abducted on 20 April by the terrorists.

The video was published by Sarki @waspapping on Twitter.

This is one of the boys that was kidnapped from Grienfield University and was killed by bandits today His sister sent me this video and ask me to post so you all can help pray for him. Please don’t pass without praying for him. May Allah azza wajal forgive his shortcomings pic.twitter.com/cWa8tdaYD2 — Sarki. (@Waspapping_) April 26, 2021

Abdulrahman was the fourth slain student out of five to be identified so far.

The others are Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna, Sadiq Yusuf Sanga and Precious Nwakacha.

The terrorists threatened to kill the remaining 15 students until Governor Nasir El-Rufai paid their non-negotiable N800m ransom.

Meanwhile the funeral date for 23 year-old Dorathy Yohanna, a 300 level student has been announced.

She will be buried on Thursday 28 April according to an obituary.