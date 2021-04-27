Home Daily News Headlines Another executed Greenfield University student Abdulrahman identified

Another executed Greenfield University student Abdulrahman identified

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
Shaheed Abdulrahman 4th slain Greenfield student identified
Shaheed Abdulrahman 4th slain Greenfield student identified
Shaheed Abdulrahman 4th slain Greenfield student identified
Shaheed Abdulrahman 4th slain Greenfield student identified

By Abankula

Shaheed Abdulrahman has been identified as one of the two students of Greenfield University newly executed by terrorists of Kaduna.

Abdulrahman was also from Kaduna state.

His sister released a video in which he recited the Holy Quran before he was abducted on 20 April by the terrorists.

The video was published by Sarki @waspapping on Twitter.

Abdulrahman was the fourth slain student out of five to be identified so far.

Precious Nwakacha, Sadiq Yusuf Sanga and Dorathy Yohanna: all the Greenfield University students killed by abductors
Precious Nwakacha, Sadiq Yusuf Sanga and Dorathy Yohanna: all the Greenfield University students killed by abductors

The others are Dorathy Tirnom Yohanna, Sadiq Yusuf Sanga and Precious Nwakacha.

The terrorists threatened to kill the remaining 15 students until Governor Nasir El-Rufai paid their non-negotiable N800m ransom.

Meanwhile the funeral date for 23 year-old Dorathy Yohanna, a 300 level student has been announced.

She will be buried on Thursday 28 April according to an obituary.

Obituary poster for Dorothy Yohanna
Obituary poster for Dorathy Yohanna

1 COMMENT

  1. Kaduna state Governor must resign immediately.

    He is evil and should account for the Fulanis he imported into the state for 2019 election.

