Ada Jesus: Actress Rita Edochie sends message to critics

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has warned critics that they are next in line for “talking anyhow” about her regarding late comedian Ada Jesus.

Rita said this in an Instagram post on Monday, along with the video of a man condemning late comedian Ada Jesus for insulting the actress.

The actress said she doesn’t know the man but was grateful to him for speaking the truth and her mind.

“For those of you still talking anyhow, you will be the next on the line. I don’t know this boy, but I want to thank you so much for saying the truth, my mind and that of my family,” she captioned the video.

According to the man in the video, Ada went too far with her allegations that she was pimping Rita to men.

“People no longer respect elderly people because of social media. This is someone old enough to be your mother.

“To some of you out there, she is even old enough to be your grandmother. But because you have data and you have smartphones, you go out there typing rubbish, insulting somebody.”

The man further accused Nigerians of hypocrisy, asking how people would have felt of a “little girl” like Ada Jesus had said such demining things about their mother.

Rita Edochie and Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje became subjects of discussion on social media following the death of comedienne Ada Jesus.

The comedienne had clashed with the duo while alive. She accused the duo of colluding to perform fake miracles, an allegation they both denied.

Rita cursed Ada, saying she would die for slandering the cleric and herself. The actress later said she had forgiven her.

Odumeje, however, vowed not to forgive her, instead, he rained curses on Ada when she was taken to him to ask for forgiveness after her ailment became serious.

Ada died on Wednesday, April 21 in an Abuja hospital of complications arising from kidney failure.

While some Nigerians on social media believe her death should be traced to the duo, others believe it is superstitious to link her death to them.