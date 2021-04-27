2,000 okadas impounded in Lagos in massive raid

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday disclosed that about 2,000 motorcycles, popularly known as okadas were impounded in Lagos within two days.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde disclosed this at a ministerial news conference to mark the second year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office.

The commissioner lamented the lawlessness of okada riders in the state, saying that while 1,000 okadas were impounded on Sunday, another 1,000 were impounded on Monday.

He said the government would not go back on the enforcement on okada riders from plying strategic routes in Lagos.

On Apapa gridlock, Oladeinde said the government was collaborating with the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA in the establishment of eight Truck Parks (Holding Bays) in different locations across the State to help get trailers off the road.

He added that the government initiated the expansion of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Truck Park from 12 hectares to 31 hectares to increase the capacity of the park and accommodate more trucks in the Apapa area.

The commissioner stated that sequel to the taking over of Apapa Traffic Management and control from the Presidential Task Force, the State Government set up the Apapa Special Traffic Management and Compliance Enforcement Team headed by the Special Adviser, Transportation with the aim of restoring sanity and socio-economic prosperity to Apapa and environs.

He added that the government partnered with NPA in the Introduction of e-callup system for truck access into the Ports.

On the Blue Rail Project, Oladeinde disclosed that the government had secured funding to complete the project from Mile 2 to Marina in readiness for passenger operations.

But he did not disclose how much fund was secured for the project, but said the project is 93 percent completed.

On the Lagos bus reform, the commissioner disclosed that over five million passenger have been carried on Oshodi to Ebule Egba BRT since inception.

He added that over 500 new modern buses have been injected into the bus network, while the numbers of regulated routes increased from seven to over 60.