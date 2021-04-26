Victor Osimhen on target in Napoli’s win

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal as Napoli beat Torino 2-0 to move third in Serie A table.

Both goals were scored early first half by the visitors in a deserved victory.

Tiemoue Bakayoko gave Napoli the lead on 11 minutes in a spectacular fashion.

Bakayoko skipped past defenders and found some space before blasting a long-range strike at goal.

Two minutes later, Victor Osimhen got the winning goal for Napoli.

The Nigerian received the ball after a swift counter attack.

Still with some work to do, he wove his way through the defence to score a wonderful goal from close range to make it 2-0.

On 33 minutes, Matteo Politano dribbled into space and found himself in a shooting position, but his shot from the edge of the box was bravely blocked by Torino’s goalkeeper.

On 39 minutes, Piotr Zielinski latched on to an accurate pass before attempting to threaten the goalkeeper with his long-range shot. Unluckily for him, his attempt only rattled the left post.

Torino came to scoring on 49 minutes, with Cristian Ansaldi picking up the ball, dribbled to the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a brilliant shot, but it was thwarted by a decent save from Alex Meret.

Osimhen, on 53 minutes latched on to a precise defence-splitting pass and drilled a nice strike from a promising distance towards the middle of the goal.

Salvatore Sirigu has a clear sight of it and made a comfortable save., by parrying the ball to a corner.