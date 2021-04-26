US Secretary of State Blinken meets Buhari Tuesday over insecurity

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken will visit President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday to discuss issues ranging from insecurity and strengthening relationship.

The visit will be virtual and will see Blinken visiting Nigeria and Kenya, according to a statement issued by Department Spokesman, Ned Price.

According to Price, Blinken would on April 27, embark on his first virtual trip to Africa, where he would visit Kenya and Nigeria and engage with young people from across the continent.

He said Blinken would begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni.

“In a “Ten Questions with Tony” event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youth in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.

“Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity, innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth,” he said.

According to Price, Blinken would then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he would underscore US’s shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification, people-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship.

“During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance.

“Secretary Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore our collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term U.S. investments in combating infectious diseases. He will meet with a beneficiary of a PEPFAR program and a Nigerian health care worker,” he said.

Price added that the Secretary’s virtual trip to Kenya would celebrate its 57-year bilateral relationship, as Blinken would meet with President Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Omamo to reaffirm our strategic partnership, discuss future cooperation to promote democracy and expand trade, and explore avenues to address global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Secretary will also visit Kenyan-based renewable energy companies that, thanks in part to U.S. government engagement, are a model of innovative clean energy alternatives in Africa.

“Finally, as part of our solidarity with Kenya amid the global pandemic, we will highlight a U.S.-donated Mobile Field Hospital to which the United States is providing essential COVID-19 medical supplies through AFRICOM and the Massachusetts National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” Price stated.