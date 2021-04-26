Twitter deletes Keyamo’s leaked chat with Eedris Abdulkareem

Twitter has deleted tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo where he leaked a private conversation between him and singer Eedris Abdulkareem.

Part of the tweets made by Festus Keyamo on Saturday night contained Eedris’ phone number.

However, Twitter explained that the leaked chat was deleted because it “violated the rules” of the platform.

Mr Keyamo had held nothing back in attacking Eedris, claiming the singer made a poor attempt at blackmailing him in his new song ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’.

The minister claimed Eedris once begged to be part of the Buhari Campaign Organisation which he directed in 2018.

“In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari and wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no,” the now-deleted tweet read.

Shortly after Twitter took down the leaked chat, Keyamo tweeted: “Job done.”

Eedris had countered the minister in a post to Instagram, saying the issues he raised in his new song were “facts”, reiterating that Keyamo had joined the “cabal”.