JUST IN: Students kidnapped at Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi

By Abankula
Gunmen have struck at the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State, kidnapping some students.
The Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, announced the kidnap.
“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the campus on Sunday 25th April 2021.
“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.
“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incidence took place,” Waku stated.
FUAM is the second university and the third tertiary school to be attacked by gunmen.
Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation was attacked in March, while Greenfield University was attacked 20 April.
The two schools are in Kaduna state.
Seems this is becoming the new stupidity in Nigeria, FG is solely responsible for this development for the reason that nothing is known to have happened to the people who are kidnapping these students
Kidnapping of innocent students is becoming too much in this nation with our government not bothered at all. I will suggest that all the higher institutions in the North should close down until our federal government provide adequate security personnels to guard our students.
It’s the right time National Association Nigeria of Students (NANS) lead a protest, this is becoming too much. These criminals are using us to make money every day.
I say
#NoKidnappingOfStudentsInNig.