Sanwo-Olu receives NAPTIP DG, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Photos)

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday received the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaimon-Ibrahim.

She was received by the governor and other officials during her courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Also present was the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Cecilia Dada; and the Attorney General & Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, (SAN)

See more photos below