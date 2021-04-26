Daily News Headlines Photo News: Buhari meets Gbajabiamila, Doguwa behind closed doors By Michael Adesina - April 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES SPEAKER AND HOUSE LEADER 5.. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila at a closed door meeting in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila at a closed door meeting in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila at a closed door meeting in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila accompanied by the House Majority Leader Hon Alhassan Doguwa at a closed door meeting in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila accompanied by the House Majority Leader Hon Alhassan Doguwa at a closed door meeting in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila at a closed door meeting in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. The Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila accompanied the House Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Doguwa after meeting with the President at a closed door in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. The Speaker RT Hon Femi Gbajabiamila accompanied the House Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Doguwa after meeting with the President at a closed door in State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. APRIL 26 2021. Share this post with your friends:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related