Outrage as NBC sanctions Channels TV

Taiwo Okanlawon
By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have condemned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for suspending “Politics Today” show on Channels TV.

The acting director-general of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba announced the suspension of the popular programme in a letter to the managing director of the broadcast station dated Monday, April 26, 2021.

According to NBC, during an interview hosted by Seun Okinbaloye on Sunday night, the spokesman of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) Emma Powerful made several secessionist and inciting declarations on air without caution or reprimand by the TV station.

The commission also slammed a N5 million fine on the TV outfit for breaching the broadcast code provided in Section 15 of the code for its infractions.

However, many Nigerians are calling out the federal government for NBC’s action.

The People’s Democratic Party called the action draconian.

Read some reactions:

