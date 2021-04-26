Ogbomoso hotelier, Oyeniyi, wife, 7 others abducted by gunmen

The Police Command in Oyo State has launched manhunt for the abductors of Mr Oyedokun Oyeniyi, the proprietor of Agbo Hotel, Ogbomoso, his wife, Busayo and seven others kidnapped at the hotel on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that kidnappers invaded Agbo Hotel on Saturday and kidnapped the owner of the hotel, Oyeniyi, his wife, Busayo, and seven others.

The kidnappers who pretended to be lodgers arrived at the hotel at about 10p.m. and shot sporadically into the air before taking away Oyeniyi and the others.

Confirming the incident on Monday in a telephone interview with NAN, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said that investigations were ongoing.

Osifeso, however, declined to give the exact number of those abducted, and said that the police was trying to reconcile the figures.

He said that police tactical team, local hunters and vigilantes were out to ensure rescue of the victims.