No tuition fee hike yet in Kaduna State University – Spokesperson

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Kaduna State University, KASU, has debunked reports that it increased its tuition fees.

According to a report, the state University had hiked its tuition fees from N26,000 to N150,000 for students in the Faculty of Arts, Management, and Social Sciences.

It also claimed that the institution increased tuition fees in the Faculty of Medicine from N24,000 to N300,000 while non-indigenes will pay N500,000.

Adamu Nuhu Bargo, KASU Public Relations Officer, in a statement on the school’s website urged students, parents, and the general public to disregard the news.

He also said that the school management had met students to allay their fears.

The PRO said the review of tuition fees upward has not been concluded.

“Management has met with students of the University on Thursday, 22nd April 2021 and enlightened to allay fears.

“Furthermore, Management wishes to state that though tuition fees would be reviewed upward with specific fees on each course but this is yet to be announced. The figures being spread in social media are false.

“The public will be informed on any new developments within the shortest possible time.