Nigerian Idol Theatre Week begins with 17 contestants

After four weeks of auditions, Nigerian Idol theatre began with the 68 lucky contestants battling it out for a chance to become the next Nigerian Idol.

Last night, the contestants were paired into groups to see who would showcase real talent and not just an audition wonder. As expected, some of the contestants were outstanding and progressed into the next round, while it was the end of the road for others.

Unlike the auditions, the theatre week began with group selections. The group selections were much tougher, as contestants had to put in their very best to work with their teammates and still retain their star power.

The 68 Contestants were grouped according to their voices and trained to perform as a group for the judges. The group stage featured an amazing array of songs from Burna Boy’s Wonderful and Teni’s Billionaire, which got a standing ovation from judge Obi Asika.

In this round, the judges were not just assessing the voices of the contestants, they were also looking out for the ability to maintain composure on stage and teamwork.

Star, however, did not get the memo. She expressed her dislike for her teammates as soon as she was grouped. And when Comfort, unfortunately, forgot her lines on stage, she let it get to her and her performance was underwhelming. Luckily, the team had Agbutun to hold the bar, and he did a marvellous job.

While some let the pressure get to them and forgot their lines, others like Godwin recovered quickly and gave a beautiful performance. Some contestants were also victims of their teammates’ flaws and others were trying to outdo their teammates forgetting that teamwork was also being graded.

At the end of the day, out of the 68 contestants that made it into theatre week, and thirty-nine to the group selection, only seventeen contestants progressed to the next round.

Next week, all seventeen will battle it out to prove that they are worthy of being the next Nigerian Idol.

