Nigerian Air Force probes friendly fire against troops in Mainok

By Abankula

The Nigerian Air Force said it has opened a probe into reports that it accidentally bombed Nigerian troops in an attack on ISWAP in Mainok on Sunday.

Reports said NAF fighter jets bombed Nigerian troops, killing 20 soldiers.

Some Nigerian soldiers in a video attested to this.

However the Air Force said it will investigate the report, in a tweet Monday

“The attention of the @NigAirForce has been drawn to reports alleging “How NAF Killed over 20 Nigerian Army Personnel by Accident in Air Strike” at Mainok which is about 55km to Maiduguri.

“The NAF wishes to state that visuals and reports being circulated are currently being investigated and the general public will be duly updated on the alleged incident.

“All inquiries should please be directed to the Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force or forwarded to info@airforce.mil.ng.”