NCDC reports one COVID-19 death, 35 new cases

Agency warns on uptick in weekly average

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one death.

The new death was the first to be reported in 13 days.

This raised total fatalities to 2,062.

Sunday’s 35 new cases marked a decline from the 51 logged on Saturday.

But NCDC cautioned Nigerians against being optimistic that the virus was on a remission.

“The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 486, a significant increase from the 440 infections a week ago,” it said.

The 35 new cases were reported by five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos had 18 cases, Rivers had 7, Oyo 6, FCT 2, Ekiti 1 and Kaduna 1.

The agency disclosed that 239 people who recovered from the virus were discharged on Sunday.

Oyo accounted for 215 of them, managed in line with NCDC guidelines

Lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stand at 164,719, out of 1,870,915 tests.

Recoveries are 154,926 and active cases 9,793.

